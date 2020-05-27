2744 Starburst

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DON’T WAIT TO BUILD. SPECIAL TOUCHES! BETTER THAN NEW! Island has designer paint w custom mill work. Plantation shutters in lvg and mstr. Custom pull down shade w valence at sliding door. Insulated window tint w lifetime warranty upper windows in lvg. Decorative lighting in dining with dimmer, upgraded lighting in all bthrms and guest bdrm. LED lighting. Custom framed mirrors in mstr and guest bath up, decorative mirror in powder. Anthropology fixtures added in all bthrms. Knobs and pulls on EVERY cabinet. Large patio w expanded landscape and gas stub. BOB fence w privacy. One of the few streets w no back neighbors! HOA does lawn in front and back! Will impress the most particular buyer. METICULOUS! FRISCO ISD.