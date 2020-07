Amenities

VACANT Cozy home available for immediate possession! Frisco ISD, very open and bright living areas, cosy fireplace, updated kitchen that offers Quartz countertops, SS fridge, microwave and stove. Also it includes washer & dryer and built-in dishwasher. A split bedroom for own privacy, master offers a very quiet insuite looks over backyard and walk-in closet. backyard gazebo for entertainments. Must see