2733 Lumina Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:25 AM

2733 Lumina Drive

2733 Lumina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Lumina Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRE-LEASING! AVAILABLE 9-15. STUNNING 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home in Frisco ISD. Enjoy a bright and open layout with a ton of natural light and beautiful rooms that include a HUGE open kitchen with eat-in area, TWO separate dining areas, spacious living rooms, and a GREAT master retreat!. Includes a fireplace to cozy up by just in time for the coming fall. Enjoy a covered back patio and large private fenced backyard! PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO LARGE DOGS. YOUR HOME IS WAITING! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Lumina Drive have any available units?
2733 Lumina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2733 Lumina Drive have?
Some of 2733 Lumina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Lumina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Lumina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Lumina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Lumina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Lumina Drive offers parking.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Lumina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive have a pool?
No, 2733 Lumina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2733 Lumina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Lumina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Lumina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Lumina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

