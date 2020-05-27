2733 Lumina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRE-LEASING! AVAILABLE 9-15. STUNNING 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home in Frisco ISD. Enjoy a bright and open layout with a ton of natural light and beautiful rooms that include a HUGE open kitchen with eat-in area, TWO separate dining areas, spacious living rooms, and a GREAT master retreat!. Includes a fireplace to cozy up by just in time for the coming fall. Enjoy a covered back patio and large private fenced backyard! PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO LARGE DOGS. YOUR HOME IS WAITING! Schedule your showing today!