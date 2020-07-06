2729 Peach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

UNBELIEVABLE HOME THAT LOOKS BRAND NEW WITH TONS OF UPGRADES! Fabulous designer top of the line granite just installed in kitchen & baths. This home has a complete freshly painted interior. All brand new wide plank commercial luxury vinyl flooring and wide baseboards everywhere. New appliances including range, microwave & dishwasher. New subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator is not included & will be removed prior to tenant move in. Almost all new lightning fixtures, new mirrors in baths and etc and etc. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 dining and 3 living area home is stunning and ready to be leased. Close to the lake, schools, community pool, playground, shopping and restaurants.