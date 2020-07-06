All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2729 Peach Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2729 Peach Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:31 AM

2729 Peach Drive

2729 Peach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2729 Peach Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
UNBELIEVABLE HOME THAT LOOKS BRAND NEW WITH TONS OF UPGRADES! Fabulous designer top of the line granite just installed in kitchen & baths. This home has a complete freshly painted interior. All brand new wide plank commercial luxury vinyl flooring and wide baseboards everywhere. New appliances including range, microwave & dishwasher. New subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator is not included & will be removed prior to tenant move in. Almost all new lightning fixtures, new mirrors in baths and etc and etc. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 dining and 3 living area home is stunning and ready to be leased. Close to the lake, schools, community pool, playground, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Peach Drive have any available units?
2729 Peach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2729 Peach Drive have?
Some of 2729 Peach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Peach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Peach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Peach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Peach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2729 Peach Drive offer parking?
No, 2729 Peach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Peach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Peach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Peach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2729 Peach Drive has a pool.
Does 2729 Peach Drive have accessible units?
No, 2729 Peach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Peach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Peach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Peach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Peach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District