2724 Winterberry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Spacious and clean home in a great location in Little Elm! Fresh paint and new carpet and ceramic tile throughout, bronze light fixtures and neutral paint colors. Window Coverings. Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets, walk-in pantry, island, long breakfast bar, plenty of counter space all open to family & dining room. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the living room. Beautiful backyard with trees backing to an open field. Large master bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Split bedrooms for privacy. Washer and dryer are included. The refrigerator is negotiable. All information deemed reliable but Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements and schools.