All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2724 Winterberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2724 Winterberry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2724 Winterberry Lane

2724 Winterberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2724 Winterberry Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and clean home in a great location in Little Elm! Fresh paint and new carpet and ceramic tile throughout, bronze light fixtures and neutral paint colors. Window Coverings. Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets, walk-in pantry, island, long breakfast bar, plenty of counter space all open to family & dining room. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the living room. Beautiful backyard with trees backing to an open field. Large master bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Split bedrooms for privacy. Washer and dryer are included. The refrigerator is negotiable. All information deemed reliable but Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have any available units?
2724 Winterberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2724 Winterberry Lane have?
Some of 2724 Winterberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Winterberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Winterberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Winterberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Winterberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Winterberry Lane offers parking.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Winterberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2724 Winterberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2724 Winterberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Winterberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Winterberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Winterberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District