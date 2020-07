Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Must see 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Frisco ISD. New paint and wood flooring throughout. The family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast rooms. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets and breakfast bar. Large master suite with separate tub & shower in the bathroom. Large backyard with canal views.