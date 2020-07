Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge kitchen and breakfast area with upgraded cabinets, island, ceramic tile backsplash & gas stove. Open floor plan with nice wood floors throughout downstairs. Flex space can be formal dining, 2nd living or study area. All bedrooms are spacious. Master is huge with sitting area, large walk-in closet and separate shower. Home also features fireplace, ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Huge backyard. Move in ready. Great neighborhood and schools. Close to shopping!