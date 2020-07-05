All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:31 PM

2705 Lumina Drive

2705 Lumina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Lumina Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ADORABLE CLEAN 1 STORY IN SOUGHT AFTER FRISCO ISD ON OVER SIZED LOT WITH NEW FENCE! Light & Bright! Fresh paint thru out and brand new plush carpet. You'll fall in love with the beautiful kitchen with designer backsplash, granite, and pendent lighting. Upgraded lighting throughout. Open family room kitchen concept with fireplace for cozy days! Enjoy a secluded master suite separate from other BR's with granite, framed mirrors, garden tub & separate shower. 2nd bath with granite and framed mirror too! Enjoy a covered patio & huge backyard. Cute mud area builtin located in the utility room. Community pool and parks. Fantastic location close to Frisco & Little Elm's shopping & dining. Schools very highly rated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Lumina Drive have any available units?
2705 Lumina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2705 Lumina Drive have?
Some of 2705 Lumina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Lumina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Lumina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Lumina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Lumina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Lumina Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Lumina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2705 Lumina Drive has a pool.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Lumina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Lumina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Lumina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Lumina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

