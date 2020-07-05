2705 Lumina Drive

Amenities

ADORABLE CLEAN 1 STORY IN SOUGHT AFTER FRISCO ISD ON OVER SIZED LOT WITH NEW FENCE! Light & Bright! Fresh paint thru out and brand new plush carpet. You'll fall in love with the beautiful kitchen with designer backsplash, granite, and pendent lighting. Upgraded lighting throughout. Open family room kitchen concept with fireplace for cozy days! Enjoy a secluded master suite separate from other BR's with granite, framed mirrors, garden tub & separate shower. 2nd bath with granite and framed mirror too! Enjoy a covered patio & huge backyard. Cute mud area builtin located in the utility room. Community pool and parks. Fantastic location close to Frisco & Little Elm's shopping & dining. Schools very highly rated!