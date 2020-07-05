All apartments in Little Elm
2700 Waterdance Drive

2700 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated, clean & ready by April 3 - FRISCO ISD. Oversized corner lot with covered patio and large back yard. Huge oversized kitchen with Corian counters, stainless appliances, built-in microwave & gas cooktop. Spacious family room is light and bright with corner fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2.5-inch blinds throughout. Separate utility room with built-in mud bench. Covered back patio. Neighborhood elementary school nearby. Easy access to DNT, US 380, Hwy 121. Pets taken on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2700 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2700 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2700 Waterdance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Waterdance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Waterdance Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Waterdance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

