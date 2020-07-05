2700 Waterdance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated, clean & ready by April 3 - FRISCO ISD. Oversized corner lot with covered patio and large back yard. Huge oversized kitchen with Corian counters, stainless appliances, built-in microwave & gas cooktop. Spacious family room is light and bright with corner fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2.5-inch blinds throughout. Separate utility room with built-in mud bench. Covered back patio. Neighborhood elementary school nearby. Easy access to DNT, US 380, Hwy 121. Pets taken on case by case basis.