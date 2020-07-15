2682 Calmwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Welcome Home! Beautiful Inviting North Facing Beazer Home zoned for Exemplary Frisco Schools! Engineered wood floors, french doors open to your home office, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. Master retreat down along with extra bedroom for guests. Upstairs includes a spacious game room and 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets. TAR application along with proof of income, DL and application fee. Please see docs for rental criteria or request a copy of it from listing agent. Pet considered on a case by case basis.