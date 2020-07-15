All apartments in Little Elm
2682 Calmwood Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

2682 Calmwood Drive

2682 Calmwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Calmwood Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Welcome Home! Beautiful Inviting North Facing Beazer Home zoned for Exemplary Frisco Schools! Engineered wood floors, french doors open to your home office, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. Master retreat down along with extra bedroom for guests. Upstairs includes a spacious game room and 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets. TAR application along with proof of income, DL and application fee. Please see docs for rental criteria or request a copy of it from listing agent. Pet considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have any available units?
2682 Calmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2682 Calmwood Drive have?
Some of 2682 Calmwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 Calmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2682 Calmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 Calmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2682 Calmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2682 Calmwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 Calmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2682 Calmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2682 Calmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2682 Calmwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2682 Calmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2682 Calmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
