Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Frisco ISD with hardwood flooring (remaining two bedrooms will have hardwood flooring for new tenants), large open floor plan, huge Master suite with walk in closet, large living room. Split secondary bedrooms. Good size kitchen with electric stove, breakfast nook. Kitchen is open to living room and dining area with fireplace, huge Back yard with patio. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator available if tenant would like have it, Great Lovable home for you.