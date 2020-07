Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Large four bedroom brick home in desirable Little Elm at the edge of Frisco. This home has room for entertaining with a formal living and formal dining off the kitchen. The kitchen opens up to the back living room. Split bedroom arrangement with all four bedrooms downstairs. Master suite has a large bathroom with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet. Second floor has additional living space, media room and a full bath. Backyard has a covered porch.