Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Well maintained home with open floor plan! Beautiful wood like flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen, with island, is open to large dining and living areas. Spacious bedrooms with master split for privacy. Nice garden tub and separate shower. New flooring, new paint, new appliances, new fence. Backs to greenbelt and community pool. Close to schools and shopping!