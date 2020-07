Amenities

pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan playground refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 1st. Convenient to shopping, beach and major highways. Bright Open floor plan. Hard surface flooring throughout. Easy to care for wood grain vinyl plank flooring. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Two car garage. Fenced back yard. Pets accepted on approval. As a resident you have full access to the community pool, playground and recreation areas. HOA paid by landlord. Refrigerator included, but NOT Warranted.

1647 Sq Ft 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.