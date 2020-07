Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated home in Little Elm with Frisco ISD schools is move in ready now! You'll love the large bedrooms, walk in closets, and two large living spaces. The master bathroom was recently remodeled and there are brand new granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet in the home!

*Brand new stainless steel oven, gas range and microwave to be installed 11.18.19. *Frameless shower surround soon to be installed in master bath.