2609 Lake Ridge Drive

Amenities

CHARMING ONE STORY HOME WITH EXEMPLARY FRISCO SCHOOLS! Open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with formal living featuring HW flooring, neutral colors and ample storage space+Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances with an island, granite ctop and plenty of cabinet space+ Spend time with the family in the huge family room or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet +Enjoy the covered patio with a view to the backyard+Close proximity to HWY 380, DNT and HWY 121+ Hurry this property won’t last