Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

2609 Lake Ridge Drive

2609 Lake Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Lake Ridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING ONE STORY HOME WITH EXEMPLARY FRISCO SCHOOLS! Open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with formal living featuring HW flooring, neutral colors and ample storage space+Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances with an island, granite ctop and plenty of cabinet space+ Spend time with the family in the huge family room or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet +Enjoy the covered patio with a view to the backyard+Close proximity to HWY 380, DNT and HWY 121+ Hurry this property won’t last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
2609 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2609 Lake Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Lake Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Lake Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

