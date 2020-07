Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely updated home in highly desired Little Elm. New Quartz counter in the kitchen, new appliances, new interior paint throughout. No carpet, luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Community pool, easy access to storefront shopping, and restaurants. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms, and good size yard with Large concrete patio for entertainment.