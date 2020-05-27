All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2604 Choctaw Ct
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:47 AM

2604 Choctaw Ct

2604 Choctaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Choctaw Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Gorgeous home with tons of curb appeal! Three spacious bedrooms plus a study! Open living concept with tons of natural light, and stunning hand scraped laminate wood floors. Kitchen boasts modern grey and white cabinets, oversized kitchen island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large living area with bay windows and built in TV nook. Master suite includes bay windows, decorative barn doors, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet with extra storage. Great sized yard, with covered back porch. 200 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have any available units?
2604 Choctaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2604 Choctaw Ct have?
Some of 2604 Choctaw Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Choctaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Choctaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Choctaw Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct offer parking?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have a pool?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Choctaw Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Choctaw Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

