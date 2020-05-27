2604 Choctaw Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous home with tons of curb appeal! Three spacious bedrooms plus a study! Open living concept with tons of natural light, and stunning hand scraped laminate wood floors. Kitchen boasts modern grey and white cabinets, oversized kitchen island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large living area with bay windows and built in TV nook. Master suite includes bay windows, decorative barn doors, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet with extra storage. Great sized yard, with covered back porch. 200 lease coordination fee.