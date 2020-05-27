2601 Tradewinds Drive

Amenities

Frisco ISD!!! great location for this 4 Bedroom 2 bath corner lot home with Separate dining area and breakfast that looks out over nice backyard, Eat-in kitchen has Cooktop gas, and granite countertops. Large Game room or 2nd living is the only room upstairs. Close to shopping and entertainment. The following upgrades have been done: Fresh interior paint and new upgraded carpet. New Fridge and New Dishwasher have been installed. Come take a look at this beautiful yard, great for family gatherings!!!