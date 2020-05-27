2545 Persimmon Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful, well-kept Highland home in the sought-after Frisco ISD with highly rated schools! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story house features hand scraped wood floors in the dining room, kitchen and living room. Large master bathroom has separate vanities. Kitchen opens onto the living room, with lots of windows and a fireplace with brick chimney. Cozy studio can be an office or a media room. Located in a calm and neat neighborhood close to shopping, restaurant, lake, Dallas North Tollway, FM 423, and State Hwy 121. Buyer to verify all information include in this listing.