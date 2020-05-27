All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2545 Persimmon Drive

2545 Persimmon Drive
Location

2545 Persimmon Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful, well-kept Highland home in the sought-after Frisco ISD with highly rated schools! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story house features hand scraped wood floors in the dining room, kitchen and living room. Large master bathroom has separate vanities. Kitchen opens onto the living room, with lots of windows and a fireplace with brick chimney. Cozy studio can be an office or a media room. Located in a calm and neat neighborhood close to shopping, restaurant, lake, Dallas North Tollway, FM 423, and State Hwy 121. Buyer to verify all information include in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have any available units?
2545 Persimmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2545 Persimmon Drive have?
Some of 2545 Persimmon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Persimmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Persimmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Persimmon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Persimmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Persimmon Drive offers parking.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Persimmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have a pool?
No, 2545 Persimmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2545 Persimmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Persimmon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Persimmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Persimmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

