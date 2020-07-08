All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

2528 Red Oak Dr

2528 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Red Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Little Elm has it all. Lots of living space with all bedrooms upstairs and a great space. SS appliances in the kitchen with large walk-in pantry, with included refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large backyard, covered patio, grill/smoker and shed. Walking path just steps from the home. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and recreation.
Little Elm ISD

*12 month min lease
* No smoking
*Tenant is responsible for repairs for W/D and refrigerator
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's application criteria prior to applying. $55 application fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: $1895.00 (Refundable upon inspection).
* $75 lease admin fee
* $350 pet fee (non refundable).
Small dogs and cats accepted. Large dogs on case by case. All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com

Amenities: HOA Community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Garage Opener, Patio, Shed, Stainless Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Yard (fully fenced)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have any available units?
2528 Red Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2528 Red Oak Dr have?
Some of 2528 Red Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Red Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Red Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Red Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 Red Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Red Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 Red Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2528 Red Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 2528 Red Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Red Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Red Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 Red Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

