2528 Red Oak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Little Elm has it all. Lots of living space with all bedrooms upstairs and a great space. SS appliances in the kitchen with large walk-in pantry, with included refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large backyard, covered patio, grill/smoker and shed. Walking path just steps from the home. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and recreation.

Little Elm ISD



*12 month min lease

* No smoking

*Tenant is responsible for repairs for W/D and refrigerator

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's application criteria prior to applying. $55 application fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit: $1895.00 (Refundable upon inspection).

* $75 lease admin fee

* $350 pet fee (non refundable).

Small dogs and cats accepted. Large dogs on case by case. All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets

* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com

* Other terms and conditions may apply.

www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com



Amenities: HOA Community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Garage Opener, Patio, Shed, Stainless Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Yard (fully fenced)