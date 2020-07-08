2528 Red Oak Dr

Amenities
This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Little Elm has it all. Lots of living space with all bedrooms upstairs and a great space. SS appliances in the kitchen with large walk-in pantry, with included refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large backyard, covered patio, grill/smoker and shed. Walking path just steps from the home. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and recreation.
Little Elm ISD
*12 month min lease
* No smoking
*Tenant is responsible for repairs for W/D and refrigerator
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's application criteria prior to applying. $55 application fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: $1895.00 (Refundable upon inspection).
* $75 lease admin fee
* $350 pet fee (non refundable).
Small dogs and cats accepted. Large dogs on case by case. All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com
Amenities: HOA Community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Garage Opener, Patio, Shed, Stainless Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Yard (fully fenced)