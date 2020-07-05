2520 Persimmon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This sweet home in Frisco ISD has tile flooring in entry, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and hallways. The darling kitchen has a gas cook top and is lined with oversized cabinets. The family room offers a decorative fireplace for family coziness. Split master suite features laminate flooring and walk in closet. Entertain in the private backyard with patio! This one will go fast!

