All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2520 Persimmon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2520 Persimmon Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

2520 Persimmon Drive

2520 Persimmon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2520 Persimmon Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sweet home in Frisco ISD has tile flooring in entry, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and hallways. The darling kitchen has a gas cook top and is lined with oversized cabinets. The family room offers a decorative fireplace for family coziness. Split master suite features laminate flooring and walk in closet. Entertain in the private backyard with patio! This one will go fast!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have any available units?
2520 Persimmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2520 Persimmon Drive have?
Some of 2520 Persimmon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Persimmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Persimmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Persimmon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Persimmon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive offer parking?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Persimmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Persimmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District