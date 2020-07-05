2485 Morning Dew Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! Very clean, well maintained home on corner lot across street from greenbelt, walking path and waterway. Kids will go to highly desirable Frisco ISD; close proximity to Lake Lewisville, shopping entertainment and markets; easy access to Tollway, 380 and 121. High ceilings, open design, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Secluded Master Bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen and breakfast area open in to living area with great view of back yard. Oversized back yard with sprinkler system