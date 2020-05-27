All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

2468 Ranchview Drive

2468 Ranchview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2468 Ranchview Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with all the bells and whistles located conveniently on the Little Elm and Frisco border! This fully upgraded home comes with engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. This open floorpan has the master down with a life-space perfect for an office, retreat, or guest room.
Upon entering, you will be greeted with a beautiful curved staircase. Large outdoor space with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home won't last long! Refrigerator included. FRISCO ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have any available units?
2468 Ranchview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2468 Ranchview Drive have?
Some of 2468 Ranchview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Ranchview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Ranchview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Ranchview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2468 Ranchview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Ranchview Drive offers parking.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2468 Ranchview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have a pool?
No, 2468 Ranchview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2468 Ranchview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2468 Ranchview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2468 Ranchview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2468 Ranchview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

