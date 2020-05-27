2468 Ranchview Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home with all the bells and whistles located conveniently on the Little Elm and Frisco border! This fully upgraded home comes with engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. This open floorpan has the master down with a life-space perfect for an office, retreat, or guest room.
Upon entering, you will be greeted with a beautiful curved staircase. Large outdoor space with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home won't last long! Refrigerator included. FRISCO ISD