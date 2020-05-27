2461 Marble Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

MOVE-IN-READY, Offering 5 split bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private study, inviting formal living and dining, new hand scraped floors, open family room with stone fireplace featuring a unique custom wood mantle, wonderful kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, butlers pantry, large walk-in pantry, cozy breakfast nook, master suite located down with jetted tub and separate shower, separate game room and raised level media room up with 4 secondary bedrooms, fresh interior paint 2017, new carpet in 2016 and one year old roof, large backyard with new fence and stained concrete patio. Hurry, this home won't last long!