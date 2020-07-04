All apartments in Little Elm
Location

2440 Deerwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home! - Adorable home within FRISCO ISD you're going to love! Meticulously maintained and updated home which includes scraped hardwood flooring extending through entrance hall and living area, granite countertops in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, beautifully updated master bath with large stand up glass enclosed shower, updated light fixtures, sprinkler system, epoxy garage floor, extended open back patio, oversized utility room with sink plus, new roof and much, much more. Additional room adjacent dining room that can easily be used as a study or secondary living area. Refrigerator included. Monthly rent only $1800 if a 2 year lease is signed.

Online App ONLY at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Applications processed M-F and could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.

Thank you for your interest in one of our rentals. We have properties throughout DFW!

(RLNE5697289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
2440 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2440 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 2440 Deerwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Deerwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Deerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2440 Deerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Deerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

