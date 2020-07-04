2440 Deerwood Drive.

Amenities

Home Sweet Home! - Adorable home within FRISCO ISD you're going to love! Meticulously maintained and updated home which includes scraped hardwood flooring extending through entrance hall and living area, granite countertops in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, beautifully updated master bath with large stand up glass enclosed shower, updated light fixtures, sprinkler system, epoxy garage floor, extended open back patio, oversized utility room with sink plus, new roof and much, much more. Additional room adjacent dining room that can easily be used as a study or secondary living area. Refrigerator included. Monthly rent only $1800 if a 2 year lease is signed.



