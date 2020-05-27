All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:03 PM

2436 Playa Del Mar Drive

2436 Playa Del Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Playa Del Mar Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful, spacious 5 bedrooms, with 4.5 baths, fully equipped media room (7.1 set up) and an office! Located at wonderful Dominion at Lakeview & zoned to FriscoISD . Master & mother in law suites in a split floor plan, large kitchen that opens to living and breakfast area, a good size formal dining and an office, are all on the first floor.
3 additional rooms, 2 full baths, media room and a large game room are upstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances (including refrigerator), abundance of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. The beautiful landscaped back yard with covered patio is perfect for family & friends gathering! Water filter and water softener system are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have any available units?
2436 Playa Del Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have?
Some of 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Playa Del Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Playa Del Mar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

