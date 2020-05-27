2436 Hammock Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2 baths home in DOMINION AT LAKEVIEW IN FRISCO ISD just off of FM42 and Panther Creek. Well designed floor plan with gorgeous features through out!! Spacious home with open concept; gorgeous features through out; open kitchen and large breakfast dining area. Master suite has lots of natural light and master bath with large closet and his and hers sinks. Beautiful covered patio and backyard is the perfect place for you to relax. It is a must see!!