Beautiful 4 bed 2 baths home in DOMINION AT LAKEVIEW IN FRISCO ISD just off of FM42 and Panther Creek. Well designed floor plan with gorgeous features through out!! Spacious home with open concept; gorgeous features through out; open kitchen and large breakfast dining area. Master suite has lots of natural light and master bath with large closet and his and hers sinks. Beautiful covered patio and backyard is the perfect place for you to relax. It is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2436 Hammock Lake Drive have any available units?
2436 Hammock Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2436 Hammock Lake Drive have?
Some of 2436 Hammock Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Hammock Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Hammock Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.