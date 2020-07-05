All apartments in Little Elm
2425 Valley Glen Drive
2425 Valley Glen Drive

2425 Valley Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Valley Glen Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Meticulously kept 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, at beautiful Dominion at Lakeview, zoned to sought after Frisco ISD. The master and a mother in law suit are downstairs along with a large study and a formal dining, in a split floorplan. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms, a game-room and a media room are upstairs. The house is open, well lighted with lots of upgrades. The kitchen has an island, walk in pantry, SS appliances and granite counters. Enjoy the large backyard with large patio and outdoor kitchen (grill and refrigerator)- great for entertaining family and friends. The lease includes refrigerator, water softener system, and outdoor kitchen equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

