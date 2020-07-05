2425 Valley Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Meticulously kept 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, at beautiful Dominion at Lakeview, zoned to sought after Frisco ISD. The master and a mother in law suit are downstairs along with a large study and a formal dining, in a split floorplan. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms, a game-room and a media room are upstairs. The house is open, well lighted with lots of upgrades. The kitchen has an island, walk in pantry, SS appliances and granite counters. Enjoy the large backyard with large patio and outdoor kitchen (grill and refrigerator)- great for entertaining family and friends. The lease includes refrigerator, water softener system, and outdoor kitchen equipment.