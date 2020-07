Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range oven

Lovely single story, Frisco Schools, Open floorplan with tall ceilings. Open island kitchen with 42-inch cabinets. Large pantry, gas stove and includes a refrigerator. Note schools should be verified by FISD. Photographs are from 2017. Use TREC applications forms, and include a copy of driver's license, pay stubs or some other form of income proof. MySmartMove will be used for background checks and payment will be made online. Pets considered on a case by case basis.