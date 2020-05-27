2416 Warren St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous newly built home in the highly sought after community of Savannah. 4 spacious bedrooms PLUS a study and 2 full bath. Open concept living area, wood look tile, and neutral paint tones throughout. Granite counter tops, gas cook-top, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash and over-sized kitchen island. Huge master suite with includes bay windows, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Wood fence, covered back patio and a beautifully landscaped yard. *Pets case by case.**Pets case by case. 250.00 pet deposit plus 100.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.**200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.