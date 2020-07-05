2413 Havenshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool pet friendly

2 Story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan home. Beautiful Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, wine rack and huge farmhouse sink opens to the living room and eat-in area. Living room and eat-in have great views of the large backyard with covered porch!. Master suite is down with stunning separate tub and shower and walk in closet. All flooring on 1st floor is wood or tile. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, bath and large game room! Community features two park and pool. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.