All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2413 Havenshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2413 Havenshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2413 Havenshire Drive

2413 Havenshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 Havenshire Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pet friendly
2 Story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan home. Beautiful Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, wine rack and huge farmhouse sink opens to the living room and eat-in area. Living room and eat-in have great views of the large backyard with covered porch!. Master suite is down with stunning separate tub and shower and walk in closet. All flooring on 1st floor is wood or tile. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, bath and large game room! Community features two park and pool. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have any available units?
2413 Havenshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2413 Havenshire Drive have?
Some of 2413 Havenshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Havenshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Havenshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Havenshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Havenshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Havenshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Havenshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Havenshire Drive has a pool.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Havenshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Havenshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Havenshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Havenshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District