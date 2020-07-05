2405 Tailburton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Sought after FRISCO ISD! COMPLETE REMODEL! Entire interior has been updated! Fresh exterior paint, neutral interior paint, new light and fan fixtures and faucets. NEW stainless steel appliances, granite and custom back splash in kitchen. Open and spacious floor plan with kitchen overlooking living area with fireplace and access to backyard. Neutral carpet in bedrooms with wood like tile in entry, living and dining area. Large master bedroom split from secondary bedrooms. Beautiful covered patio with GIANT backyard. HOA POOL down the street! PRIME LOCATION 2 minutes from booming Frisco retail! Walking trails and park just down the street. MUST SEE PICS!