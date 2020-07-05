All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2405 Tailburton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2405 Tailburton Court
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:49 AM

2405 Tailburton Court

2405 Tailburton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2405 Tailburton Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sought after FRISCO ISD! COMPLETE REMODEL! Entire interior has been updated! Fresh exterior paint, neutral interior paint, new light and fan fixtures and faucets. NEW stainless steel appliances, granite and custom back splash in kitchen. Open and spacious floor plan with kitchen overlooking living area with fireplace and access to backyard. Neutral carpet in bedrooms with wood like tile in entry, living and dining area. Large master bedroom split from secondary bedrooms. Beautiful covered patio with GIANT backyard. HOA POOL down the street! PRIME LOCATION 2 minutes from booming Frisco retail! Walking trails and park just down the street. MUST SEE PICS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Tailburton Court have any available units?
2405 Tailburton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2405 Tailburton Court have?
Some of 2405 Tailburton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Tailburton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Tailburton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Tailburton Court pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Tailburton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Tailburton Court offers parking.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Tailburton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Tailburton Court has a pool.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Tailburton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Tailburton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Tailburton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Tailburton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District