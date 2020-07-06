2401 Fawn Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A custom home to lease! This home is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, master down, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 LA's downstairs, Mother-in law's or teenager's retreat upstairs has living area, desk area, bedroom and bath. This 4th bedroom upstairs could also be used as a study. Very nice corner lot and backyard! $50 app fee per adult 18+; submit with TAR app & 2 months of pay stubs. Pets on case by case basis. Pet fee is Non-Refundable (not a deposit). Documents are in Documents in MLS listing. Refrigerator to stay. SMOKING IS NOW ALLOWED ON THIS PROPERTY.