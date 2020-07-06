All apartments in Little Elm
2401 Fawn Meadow Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

2401 Fawn Meadow Drive

2401 Fawn Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Fawn Meadow Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A custom home to lease! This home is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, master down, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 LA's downstairs, Mother-in law's or teenager's retreat upstairs has living area, desk area, bedroom and bath. This 4th bedroom upstairs could also be used as a study. Very nice corner lot and backyard! $50 app fee per adult 18+; submit with TAR app & 2 months of pay stubs. Pets on case by case basis. Pet fee is Non-Refundable (not a deposit). Documents are in Documents in MLS listing. Refrigerator to stay. SMOKING IS NOW ALLOWED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

