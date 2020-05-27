2365 White Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom move-in ready home with Refrigerator in highly desirable Villages of Woodlake area. Recent upgrades includes new Roof, flooring and highly efficient AC unit. Large living area with wood burning fireplace with brick surround. Formal dining separates living from large eat in kitchen. Nice sized bedrooms with double door closets, master with walk-in closet, dual sinks and linen closet. Community has swimming pool, playground and more. GREAT LOCATION close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & freeways...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!