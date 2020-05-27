All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

2365 White Pine Drive

2365 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2365 White Pine Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom move-in ready home with Refrigerator in highly desirable Villages of Woodlake area. Recent upgrades includes new Roof, flooring and highly efficient AC unit. Large living area with wood burning fireplace with brick surround. Formal dining separates living from large eat in kitchen. Nice sized bedrooms with double door closets, master with walk-in closet, dual sinks and linen closet. Community has swimming pool, playground and more. GREAT LOCATION close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & freeways...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 White Pine Drive have any available units?
2365 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2365 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 2365 White Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2365 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2365 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2365 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2365 White Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2365 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2365 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2365 White Pine Drive has units with air conditioning.

