Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Beautifully updated move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The gorgeous kitchen boasts bright white cabinets, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are conveniently located upstairs. Master bedroom features separate walk-in shower, relaxing garden tub. You’ll want to take advantage of the community amenities with swimming pool and playground. Excellent location within walking distance to Elementary school. Rent is included lawn care. MUST SEE!