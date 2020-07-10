2348 White Oak Drive

Amenities

A RENTER’S DREAM! – Elegant and spacious home with 5-bedrooms and 3 full baths in a desirable neighborhood with community pool, lake, playground, basketball court, and walking trails. Great Location and Price! Fully loaded with new carpet, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new granite countertops, and new stainless-steel appliances. Brand-new roof and new AC unit. Private master suite featuring TWO walk-in closets for HIM and HER. Master bath with separate shower and tub. Peaceful backyard to relax in the shade of mature trees. Strategic location near 423 and Eldorado. Minutes from shopping, Walmart, Lowes, and restaurants. HOA dues are paid by the owner. Text agent for more info.