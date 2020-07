Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within the award winning FRISCO ISD! Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, island, and silestone Quartz counter tops, pool size backyard which includes a storage shed. Beautiful hardwood floor in the living area, new carpet and custom Painting. Enjoy Sunset Pointe resort style pool area, splash park and basketball courts. Minutes from shopping & restaurants. Great place to raise the family!

Tenant occupied until End of May.