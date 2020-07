Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Wow! Stunning single story home in sought after Sunset Pointe in prestigious Frisco ISD ! Covered patio! Great condition! Three bedrooms and a large study and a medial room. new paint, newly installed wood floor in family , study ,media room and hall way. vaulted ceilings, crown moulding and art niches. New granite counter top. Beautiful master planned community with 4 swimming pools, walking trails, 3 stocked ponds.See to believe. Owner will pay the HOA fee.

Pets are case by case.