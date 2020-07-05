2312 Tailburton Court

Amenities

Perfect one story home within the highly rated Frisco ISD at a convenient location in Little Elm. Excellent, open floor plan with spacious living area and fireplace. Corner Lot, large fenced yard, excellent neighborhood. Kitchen with gas, and good sized bedrooms. Separate dining room could be used as an office. Large, walk-in closet in master. Ceramic tile flooring in wet areas, 2 bedrooms have carpet, while rest of home has laminate floors. The community (HOA) has a pool and playground too (HOA dues paid by landlord). Pets (no more than 2) considered on a case-by-case basis, and will include a non-refundable pet deposit.