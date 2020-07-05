All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

2312 Tailburton Court

2312 Tailburton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Tailburton Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect one story home within the highly rated Frisco ISD at a convenient location in Little Elm. Excellent, open floor plan with spacious living area and fireplace. Corner Lot, large fenced yard, excellent neighborhood. Kitchen with gas, and good sized bedrooms. Separate dining room could be used as an office. Large, walk-in closet in master. Ceramic tile flooring in wet areas, 2 bedrooms have carpet, while rest of home has laminate floors. The community (HOA) has a pool and playground too (HOA dues paid by landlord). Pets (no more than 2) considered on a case-by-case basis, and will include a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Tailburton Court have any available units?
2312 Tailburton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2312 Tailburton Court have?
Some of 2312 Tailburton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Tailburton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Tailburton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Tailburton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Tailburton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Tailburton Court offers parking.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Tailburton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Tailburton Court has a pool.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court have accessible units?
No, 2312 Tailburton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Tailburton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Tailburton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Tailburton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

