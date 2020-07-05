2312 Capeland Dr

Amenities

Spacious Pulte home in great location in Little Elm with Frisco ISD. New flooring throughout the house: carpeted bedrooms, luxury tile in living areas and bathrooms. This open and airy floor plan has a large family room adjacent to an updated kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is separate from secondary bedrooms and the master bathroom has been updated with granite countertops for the dual vanities new tile flooring and contemporary lighting. The backyard is large and has new fencing. Home comes with access to a community pool. Convenient to shopping.