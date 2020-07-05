All apartments in Little Elm
2312 Capeland Dr
2312 Capeland Dr

2312 Capeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Capeland Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Pulte home in great location in Little Elm with Frisco ISD. New flooring throughout the house: carpeted bedrooms, luxury tile in living areas and bathrooms. This open and airy floor plan has a large family room adjacent to an updated kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is separate from secondary bedrooms and the master bathroom has been updated with granite countertops for the dual vanities new tile flooring and contemporary lighting. The backyard is large and has new fencing. Home comes with access to a community pool. Convenient to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Capeland Dr have any available units?
2312 Capeland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2312 Capeland Dr have?
Some of 2312 Capeland Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Capeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Capeland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Capeland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Capeland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr offer parking?
No, 2312 Capeland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Capeland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Capeland Dr has a pool.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2312 Capeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Capeland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Capeland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Capeland Dr has units with air conditioning.

