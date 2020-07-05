All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 Sumac Court

2308 Sumac Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Sumac Ct, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath on a cul-de-sac with oversized yard. Light and bright with neutral tones. Large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, stainless steel and black appliances, oversized pantry and utility room. Massive master suite with bath featuring a designer shower with multiple body sprayers, separate garden tub, dual sinks with granite counter and large closet. Large game room separates the split bedrooms and is great for a game room, play room or office. Oversized lot with plenty of room for play or great for entertaining. New Air Condition and Heating unit 2018. New Roof 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Sumac Court have any available units?
2308 Sumac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2308 Sumac Court have?
Some of 2308 Sumac Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Sumac Court currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Sumac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Sumac Court pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Sumac Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2308 Sumac Court offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Sumac Court offers parking.
Does 2308 Sumac Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Sumac Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Sumac Court have a pool?
No, 2308 Sumac Court does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Sumac Court have accessible units?
No, 2308 Sumac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Sumac Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Sumac Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Sumac Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2308 Sumac Court has units with air conditioning.

