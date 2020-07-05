2308 Sumac Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome home to this fantastic 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath on a cul-de-sac with oversized yard. Light and bright with neutral tones. Large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, stainless steel and black appliances, oversized pantry and utility room. Massive master suite with bath featuring a designer shower with multiple body sprayers, separate garden tub, dual sinks with granite counter and large closet. Large game room separates the split bedrooms and is great for a game room, play room or office. Oversized lot with plenty of room for play or great for entertaining. New Air Condition and Heating unit 2018. New Roof 2018.