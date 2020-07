Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful one story home in one of the most desirable subdivision in Little Elm . Kitchen offers bay window with lots of natural light . house offers open floor plan , wood floor , fresh paint throughout , spacious master bedroom with double vanities master bath , separate shower , large laundry room with lots of storage . MUST SEE HOME !