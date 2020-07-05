All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2057 Miramar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2057 Miramar Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

2057 Miramar Drive

2057 Miramar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2057 Miramar Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
What a great chance to enjoy this stunning 2018 Beazer home at Valencia on the Lake, practically brand new! Drive up to beautifully landscaped curb appeal with an oversized covered front porch & dramatic front door. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, plus 2 separate living rooms, study, and an upstairs gameroom with open concept design. Updates to this home include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, oversized walk in master shower, upgraded lighting, Stainless Steel appliances & more! Community Pool! Serene neighborhood setting on lake lewsiville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Miramar Drive have any available units?
2057 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2057 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 2057 Miramar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive offer parking?
No, 2057 Miramar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2057 Miramar Drive has a pool.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2057 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2057 Miramar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2057 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District