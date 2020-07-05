2057 Miramar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

What a great chance to enjoy this stunning 2018 Beazer home at Valencia on the Lake, practically brand new! Drive up to beautifully landscaped curb appeal with an oversized covered front porch & dramatic front door. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, plus 2 separate living rooms, study, and an upstairs gameroom with open concept design. Updates to this home include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, oversized walk in master shower, upgraded lighting, Stainless Steel appliances & more! Community Pool! Serene neighborhood setting on lake lewsiville