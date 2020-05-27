2049 FM 423

Amenities

Hello!



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.



Apartment Amenities



Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats



Direct Access One- & Two-Car Garages



Hardwood Floors



Oversized Granite Chef's Kitchen Countertops



Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Track Lighting & Designer Pendants



Under-Cabinet Lighting



Marble Jetted Garden Jacuzzi Tubs



Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections



Full-Size Washer/Dryer



2-Inch Custom Blinds



Community Amenities



Short Term Lease



McCord Park



Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe



Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge



Private Tanning Facility



Game Room & Billiards



Outdoor Fireplace & Grills



Resort-Style 150-Foot Swimming Pool



Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi



Urban Elevator Access To Buildings with Halo & Eclipse Floorplans*



Parcel Pending Lockers



One- to Four-Bedroom Townhomes



Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment



24-Hour Remote Access Fitness Facility



Walking/Jogging Trail with Fit Station



Exterior Arbor & Summer Kitchen



Splash Park



