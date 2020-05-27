All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:30 PM

2049 FM 423

2049 Farm-to-Market Road 423 · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

-------------------------------------------------
  Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats

Direct Access One- & Two-Car Garages

Hardwood Floors

Oversized Granite Chef's Kitchen Countertops

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Track Lighting & Designer Pendants

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Marble Jetted Garden Jacuzzi Tubs

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Full-Size Washer/Dryer

2-Inch Custom Blinds

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Short Term Lease

McCord Park

Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe

Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge

Private Tanning Facility

Game Room & Billiards

Outdoor Fireplace & Grills

Resort-Style 150-Foot Swimming Pool

Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi

Urban Elevator Access To Buildings with Halo & Eclipse Floorplans*

Parcel Pending Lockers

One- to Four-Bedroom Townhomes

Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment

24-Hour Remote Access Fitness Facility

Walking/Jogging Trail with Fit Station

Exterior Arbor & Summer Kitchen

Splash Park

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 FM 423 have any available units?
2049 FM 423 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2049 FM 423 have?
Some of 2049 FM 423's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 FM 423 currently offering any rent specials?
2049 FM 423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 FM 423 pet-friendly?
No, 2049 FM 423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2049 FM 423 offer parking?
Yes, 2049 FM 423 offers parking.
Does 2049 FM 423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 FM 423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 FM 423 have a pool?
Yes, 2049 FM 423 has a pool.
Does 2049 FM 423 have accessible units?
Yes, 2049 FM 423 has accessible units.
Does 2049 FM 423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 FM 423 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 FM 423 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2049 FM 423 has units with air conditioning.

