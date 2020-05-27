2049 FM 423

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats
Direct Access One- & Two-Car Garages
Hardwood Floors
Oversized Granite Chef's Kitchen Countertops
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Track Lighting & Designer Pendants
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Marble Jetted Garden Jacuzzi Tubs
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Full-Size Washer/Dryer
2-Inch Custom Blinds
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Short Term Lease
McCord Park
Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe
Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge
Private Tanning Facility
Game Room & Billiards
Outdoor Fireplace & Grills
Resort-Style 150-Foot Swimming Pool
Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi
Urban Elevator Access To Buildings with Halo & Eclipse Floorplans*
Parcel Pending Lockers
One- to Four-Bedroom Townhomes
Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment
24-Hour Remote Access Fitness Facility
Walking/Jogging Trail with Fit Station
Exterior Arbor & Summer Kitchen
Splash Park