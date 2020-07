Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom home with split bedrooms. Master is bright with big walk in closet, tub, separate shower, 2 sinks. Kitchen has lots of counters and cabinets, light and bright, back door to large yard and covered patio. Large eat in area plus formal dining room that can be used as flex space. Living room is in center of house. 2 car front entry garage with opener, laundry room has extra storage closet.