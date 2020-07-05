All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:59 PM

2029 Gayla Creek Drive

2029 Gayla Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Gayla Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful floor plan, a lot of upgrades, looks brand new. One minute walking distance to the lake trail. Large master bedroom featured with seating area at bay window overlooking backyard, granite double sink vanity, separated shower and garden tub in master bath. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top in kitchen. Wood floors in study with bay window and lake view. Good size of nook area with bay window. 18 inch nice tiles in all public areas. Covered Patio in backyard. High energy efficiency AC. Community Pool, Club House, Greenbelt, Playground & Trails. Elementary and high school nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have any available units?
2029 Gayla Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have?
Some of 2029 Gayla Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Gayla Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Gayla Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Gayla Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Gayla Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2029 Gayla Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

