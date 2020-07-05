2029 Gayla Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful floor plan, a lot of upgrades, looks brand new. One minute walking distance to the lake trail. Large master bedroom featured with seating area at bay window overlooking backyard, granite double sink vanity, separated shower and garden tub in master bath. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top in kitchen. Wood floors in study with bay window and lake view. Good size of nook area with bay window. 18 inch nice tiles in all public areas. Covered Patio in backyard. High energy efficiency AC. Community Pool, Club House, Greenbelt, Playground & Trails. Elementary and high school nearby.