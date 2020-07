2000 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL, LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED, 2 BATH HOME WITH SPACIOUS 2ND STORY BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR MEDIA OR GAME ROOM. LIBRARY STUDY CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM OR OFFICE! UPGRADED DESIGNER KITCHEN FEATURES AN OVERSIZED ISLAND SINK COMBO WITH ROOM FOR SEATING, CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, GAS STOVE & DOUBLE OVENS PERFECT FOR COOKING AND ENTERTAINING. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM HAS FLAT SCREEN WIRING FOR THE PERFECT VIEWING ANGLE AND IS OPEN TO THE BREAKFAST DINING AND KITCHEN. COVERED PATIO IS PAIRED WITH A GREAT SIZED OPEN YARD. ENJOY THE MANY LAKE TRAILS AND PATHS, POOLS, CLUBHOUSES AND GYM AROUND THE NEIGHBORHOOD. MAKE IT YOURS TODAY!