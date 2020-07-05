All apartments in Little Elm
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1917 Megan Creek Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:41 AM

1917 Megan Creek Drive

1917 Megan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Megan Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
LIKE A NEW HOME! 4 bedrooms 2 baths, plus study room or 4th bedroom, large kitchen features granite counter top, and lots of cabinets. Spacious master bedroom, double sinks and separated shower and garden tub. Energy efficiency house to save the utility bill! Backyard has covered porch and back to the green belt for privacy. Don't miss the chance to live in subdivision with 4 pools, 2 gyms & access to all social activities at comm center, 2 minutes drive to new schools. Please verify all information, such as room size, etc. Update: more ceiling fans and blinds are being installed for rooms and all windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1917 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1917 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Megan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1917 Megan Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1917 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1917 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

