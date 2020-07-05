1917 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

LIKE A NEW HOME! 4 bedrooms 2 baths, plus study room or 4th bedroom, large kitchen features granite counter top, and lots of cabinets. Spacious master bedroom, double sinks and separated shower and garden tub. Energy efficiency house to save the utility bill! Backyard has covered porch and back to the green belt for privacy. Don't miss the chance to live in subdivision with 4 pools, 2 gyms & access to all social activities at comm center, 2 minutes drive to new schools. Please verify all information, such as room size, etc. Update: more ceiling fans and blinds are being installed for rooms and all windows.