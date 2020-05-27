All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
1917 Gayla Creek Drive
1917 Gayla Creek Drive

1917 Gayla Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Gayla Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
2016 Build. Minutes from DNT. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, large breakfast bar open to the living room. SS appliances and 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry. Master bath features dual sinks, cabinets, walk in closet and garden tub with separate shower. NEW CARPET. NEW EPOXY garage floors. FRESH interior paint. Nice backyard with covered patio. HOA offers walking paths, clubhouse, playgrounds, pool and greenbelt. Elementary and high school walking distance from house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

