1917 Gayla Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

2016 Build. Minutes from DNT. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, large breakfast bar open to the living room. SS appliances and 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry. Master bath features dual sinks, cabinets, walk in closet and garden tub with separate shower. NEW CARPET. NEW EPOXY garage floors. FRESH interior paint. Nice backyard with covered patio. HOA offers walking paths, clubhouse, playgrounds, pool and greenbelt. Elementary and high school walking distance from house.